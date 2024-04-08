Owners of Three Popular Google Gadgets Forced to Bid Farewell

The owners of three popular Google gadgets have been forced to bid farewell as the trio stop working forever today. Nest Secure , which was only available in the US, will no longer be accessible in the Nest app. Google bought Nest for $3.2 billion and Dropcam for $555 million back in 2014. Dropcam and Dropcam Pro customers must be aware that if they use a Nest Aware subscription, it will not be automatically cancelled.

Eligible Nest Secure users have been emailed an offer for a free Self Setup System from ADT worth up to $485. Google has a track record of discontinuing gadgets before customers are ready to say goodbye, raising concerns about investing in cloud-based gadgets

