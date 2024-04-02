Owen Moxon's strike rescues point for Portsmouth against Derby

Owen Moxon's stunning strike rescued a point for Portsmouth in a thrilling draw with League One promotion rivals Derby. Joe Ward opened the scoring for the Rams early on but Abu Kamara quickly slotted home to bring Pompey level. Ward scored for the second time after the break to give Derby the lead again but substitute Moxon struck from range to make it 2-2. A five-point gap remains between the two sides with John Mousinho's leaders having a game in hand on Paul Warne's second-placed Rams.

A rocking Fratton Park rose for League One's top two sides ahead of the game, the rain swirling in the floodlights before kick-off. Mousinho's side rode the Fratton wave early on, enjoying spells of possession and having a number of shots but not forcing Joe Wildsmith into a save of note. Derby struck in the 23rd minute after Corey Blackett-Taylor drove powerfully into Portsmouth's final third and released Ward on the righ

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Derby Days, Poland: The Great Silesian DerbyRuch Chorzow and Gornik Zabrze were once Poland’s most successful clubs by far. While the glory days have faded, a simmering hatred remains

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Marc Leonard eyed by Portsmouth as 5 English clubs queue up for Brighton talentLeonard has been one of the standout players in League One this season and he could be in line for a big summer move.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Portsmouth's new Brexit border post could be demolished - without ever being usedIt is designed to carry out checks on up to 80 truck loads of produce a day. The port now expects to process only four or five daily

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Unlikely Portsmouth duo tasked with preserving Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool legacyRichard Hughes will reunite with Michael Edwards at Anfield having previously worked together during his playing days on the south coast

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

John Mousinho interview: Portsmouth head coach on harnessing negative energy as promotion dreams draw ever closerPortsmouth's John Mousinho on not eyeing an ideal points total, their 'unique' injury list, facing promotion rivals and harnessing Fratton Park's nervous energy.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Portsmouth player scores cheeky Panenka penalty after one of the worst misses you’ll ever see...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »