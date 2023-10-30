Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

The Dane was pitched off the road on lap 32 by a suspected left rear track rod failure when the car was under load in the fast right-hander at Turn 8. Magnussen climbed out of the car unaided, but damage to the barriers led to a red flag. He was taken to the medical centre, but he was passed fit and soon returned to the paddock.

Despite the extensive damage and the loss of a complete set of the recent upgrade package, Steiner says that the team has enough parts for the rest of the season. 'We are okay. It's not ideal, but it's okay. It's always better at the end of the season. Now you can't any more parts even if you want them.

