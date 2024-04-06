Overcast Conditions with Rain and Snow Showers

It stays overcast overnight tonight with scattered rain and snow showers along with a gusty north/northeast wind. We’ll be stuck in the clouds once again on Saturday as low pressure off the New England coast continues to weaken and slowly pull away from the region. Expect damp and cool conditions with periods of showers, perhaps a few wet snow flakes mixed in along the coastline. Inland locations stay on the dry side and may see a few glimpses of sun this afternoon with milder temperatures.

It stays overcast overnight tonight with scattered rain and snow showers along with a gusty north/northeast wind. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north. Sunday will be a transition day as low pressure finally pulls far enough away to allow clouds to break up in the afternoon

Overcast Rain Snow Showers Wind New England Low Pressure Clouds Temperatures

