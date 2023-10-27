Over half of modern day fears are tech-related, study finds

Getting stuck in a lift, missing a flight and smashing your phone screen are the top modern-day fears, according to research. A poll of 2,000 UK adults found sending a text to the wrong person, making a bad typo on an important email and sitting next to someone with a cold on the tube also feature in the top 20 list.

And one in five are now more scared of being ghosted on a dating app than the thought of real ghosts this Halloween. More than a quarter (27 per cent) often fear running out of mobile data and 42 per cent are scared of being without their phone in general – otherwise known as ‘nomophobia’.

As many as 23 per cent would prefer to hold a tarantula and 14 per cent would rather swim with sharks than be without their phone for a whole week, according to research commissioned by Sky Mobile. While people are still scared of heights (38 per cent), spiders (31 per cent) and roller coasters (24 per cent), two in 10 believe things in the list of modern fears are scarier than these traditional horrors. headtopics.com

More than half of the top 20 modern terrors are tech related, including using the wrong emoji, being tagged in an unflattering photo and being stuck somewhere with slow Wi-Fi, and it would be a nightmare for 45 per cent to be without their phone for a day, as Brits spend an average of 14 hours using it per week.

Relying on it for things like staying in touch with friends and family, online banking, directions and reading the news are critical to many - and three in 10 often carry around a charging cable just in case the battery runs out. Around the same amount (29 per cent) believe their biggest fears have changed in the last five years, according to the figures. headtopics.com

Paul Sweeney for Sky Mobile, which offers 99% network coverage and Piggybank data rollover each month, said: “We use our phones for everything from keeping on top of life admin to staying connected to our loved ones so it’s no wonder that being left without data and losing phone signal can seem scary to Brits”.

