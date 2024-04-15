Over 80 Pension: Extra financial support for older people in the UK

The latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions show that the State Pension currently provides a regular financial income for nearly 12.7 million older people across the country, including more than one million retirees living in Scotland. This payment is available for those who have reached the UK Government’s eligible retirement age, which is currently 66 for both men and women, and have paid at least 10 years' worth of National Insurance contributions.

The earliest you can claim is three months before your 80th birthday. You can get a claim form sent to you from the Pension Service by calling 0800 731 7898. Full details on GOV.UK here. How much is Pension Credit worth? Pension Credit is tax-free and tops up weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £218.15 a week for single pensioners or £332.95 for couples. If your income is higher, you might still be eligible if you have a disability, you care for someone, you have savings or you have housing costs - find out more here.What does not count as income Not all benefits are counted as income.

The DWP has also published a new video on YouTube which offers a complete step-by-step guide to using the online calculator. You can watch it here.If you qualify for Pension Credit you can also get other help, such as: There’s also an option to print off the answers you give using the calculator tool to help you complete the application form quicker without having to look out the same details again. Try the Pension Credit Calculator for yourself or your family member to make sure you’re receiving all the financial support you are entitled to claim.

State Pension Older People Financial Support Over 80 Pension UK

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Older people on less than £101 each week may be due extra State Pension paymentThere are also nearly one million older people eligible for Pension Credit not claiming the £3,900 annual income top-up.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Millions of Pensioners to Receive Extra £900 to State PensionMillions of pensioners are set to benefit from an extra £900 to their state pension from today. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will now issue payment with an 8.5 per cent increase as part of the government's rise to pensions and other benefits taking place in the new tax year.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Increase in State Pension and Pension Credit PaymentsMillions of people receiving state pension or Pension Credit will see an increase in their payments as the Department for Work and Pensions plans to raise the rate of benefits and other payments by 6.7% on April 8.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

People over State Pension age can claim two new payments due before end of yearPension Age Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Disability Payment will only be available in Scotland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Older women on Basic State Pension due back payments from DWP this yearThe DWP has published an update on the average amount of underpayments made to nearly 100,000 older women.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New State Pension back pay update for older women due up to £12,486 this yearThe DWP has published updated progress on its correction exercise to fix historical State Pension errors.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »