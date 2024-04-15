Over 80 Pension: Extra financial support for older people in the UK

The latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions show that the State Pension currently provides a regular financial income for nearly 12.7 million older people across the country, including more than one million retirees living in Scotland. This payment is available for those who have reached the UK Government’s eligible retirement age, which is currently 66 for both men and women, and have paid at least 10 years' worth of National Insurance contributions.
The earliest you can claim is three months before your 80th birthday. You can get a claim form sent to you from the Pension Service by calling 0800 731 7898. Full details on GOV.UK here. How much is Pension Credit worth? Pension Credit is tax-free and tops up weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £218.15 a week for single pensioners or £332.95 for couples. If your income is higher, you might still be eligible if you have a disability, you care for someone, you have savings or you have housing costs - find out more here.What does not count as income Not all benefits are counted as income.
The DWP has also published a new video on YouTube which offers a complete step-by-step guide to using the online calculator. You can watch it here.If you qualify for Pension Credit you can also get other help, such as: There’s also an option to print off the answers you give using the calculator tool to help you complete the application form quicker without having to look out the same details again. Try the Pension Credit Calculator for yourself or your family member to make sure you’re receiving all the financial support you are entitled to claim.
