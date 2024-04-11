Over 460,000 Scottish households receive Council Tax Reduction

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show that 460,860 people received a Council Tax Reduction (CTR) in October 2023, equivalent to one-in-five households being supported through the scheme, which is not available anywhere else in the UK. Only people on a low income and resident in Scotland may be eligible for a CTR. The Scottish Government said people who receive a CTR save on average £800 each year and also become eligible for up to 35 per cent off their water and waste charges.

Council Tax rates have been frozen at their current levels in all 32 local authorities across Scotland until next April, however, water charges have gone up by 8.8 per cent. The new Council Tax bills start this month which means most households should have received either an email or a letter informing them of their payment schedule and amount, if they are choosing to pay by instalments - usually over 10 or 12 months. Entitlement to a Council Tax Reduction could see people receive a lump sum back payment or credit added to their 2024/25 bill. While the Council Tax Reduction scheme mostly supports households on a lower income, help is also available for middle-earners or people finding it difficult to keep up with payments - especially those on a higher ban

