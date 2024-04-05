Over 212,000 People Sign Open Letter Urging Compensation for Women Affected by State Pension Changes

More than 212,000 people have signed an open letter created by Angela Madden, chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, urging Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt MP, to timetable an ‘urgent’ debate and vote in Parliament on compensation for millions of women impacted by changes to the State Pension age.

After a six-year investigation, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) concluded on March 21 that women born in the 1950s, affected by short notice changes to their State Pension age, should be compensated. The Ombudsman has asked Parliament to intervene and “act swiftly” to make sure a compensation scheme is established. However, many people may not be aware that in July last year, Patricia Gibson (SNP) tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) in Parliament for MPs to debate the “devastating impact of continuing unfair pension treatment of 1950s-born WASPI women

