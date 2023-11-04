Over 200 New Homes to be Built in Manchester, Half of Which Will be Affordable

More than 200 new homes - more than half of which will be affordable housing - are to be built in four different areas of the city it has been revealed. They include the first-ever homes to be built by the council's own development company. The town hall announced two years ago it planned to go it alone and build its own housing for the first time since the 1980s. And 129 new homes on Rodney Street in Ancoats, 38 of which will be affordable, are to become its first project
. It is one of six brownfield sites Manchester City Council have announced they will be building new homes on, after being given £3 million in funding. READ MORE: 'The Covid Inquiry has revealed the government delayed lockdown by 10 days - my mum might not have been one of the first to die' READ MORE: Mum's desperate search for the only food her autistic five-year-old will eat Council chiefs say they will use the cash to help build 210 homes at sites across north and east Manchester and one site near the city centre. They include; 25 new homes on Parkhill Avenue in Crumpsall, 24 on Parkmount Road in Harpurhey, 12 on Plant Hill Road and 13 Jurby Avenue, both in Higher Blackley, and seven on Blackwin Street, Gorton. They are part of Project 500 - the council's bid to build 500 with existing housing associations. MSV Housing, Great Places, One Manchester and Irwell Valley are all involved in the project
