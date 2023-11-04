Over 200 New Homes to be Built in Manchester, Half of Which Will be Affordable

More than 200 new homes - more than half of which will be affordable housing - are to be built in four different areas of the city it has been revealed. They include the first-ever homes to be built by the council's own development company. The town hall announced two years ago it planned to go it alone and build its own housing for the first time since the 1980s. And 129 new homes on Rodney Street in Ancoats, 38 of which will be affordable, are to become its first project

. It is one of six brownfield sites Manchester City Council have announced they will be building new homes on, after being given £3 million in funding. READ MORE: 'The Covid Inquiry has revealed the government delayed lockdown by 10 days - my mum might not have been one of the first to die' READ MORE: Mum's desperate search for the only food her autistic five-year-old will eat Council chiefs say they will use the cash to help build 210 homes at sites across north and east Manchester and one site near the city centre. They include; 25 new homes on Parkhill Avenue in Crumpsall, 24 on Parkmount Road in Harpurhey, 12 on Plant Hill Road and 13 Jurby Avenue, both in Higher Blackley, and seven on Blackwin Street, Gorton. They are part of Project 500 - the council's bid to build 500 with existing housing associations. MSV Housing, Great Places, One Manchester and Irwell Valley are all involved in the project

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVNEWS: Government works to get 200 trapped Britons out of Gaza as foreign nationals flee to EgyptAt least 335 foreign passport holders left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Vertiv: Engineering firm to create 200 jobs in LondonderryVertiv is already a major employer in the north west with factories in County Donegal.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: US company expanding high-tech NI manufacturing facility with 200 new jobsDerry 'not the only location considered but it came out on top' says top businessman

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Alan Wake 2 gets a big update that makes 200+ fixes and improvementsRemedy Entertainment has rolled out an update featuring over 200 fixes for Alan Wake 2, tackling a number of progress blockers, audio issues, and more.

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

BBCEMT: More than 200 trees proposed for Plymouth after fellingPlanners are proposing to put more than 200 trees in Armada Way, after many were felled in March.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: More than 200 Cambridge University students sign letter saying they 'feel unsafe' after Conservative...Undergraduates raised the concerns in a letter to retired diplomat and civil servant Lord Simon McDonald, Master of Christ's College, Cambridge.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »