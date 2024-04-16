Over 200,000 people in Scotland to transition from PIP to ADP

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that at the end of January some 218,859 people living in Scotland were in receipt of Personal Independence Payments . All of these claimants will move automatically in stages to Adult Disability Payment before the end of 2025.

Moving from PIP to Adult Disability Payment During the move This is by far the most important section on the checklist, so make sure if there are any changes in phone number or bank account, that you tell DWP as soon as possible. Any information you give DWP will be transferred to Social Security Scotland.

When to contact your local council You need to contact your local council to tell them about the move if you get:

