Over 150,000 Patients Waited Over 24 Hours for Hospital Bed Last Year

More than 150,000 patients were forced to wait more than 24 hours to get a hospital bed last year. The new figures represent a ten-fold increase on 2019, with old and frail patients making up the bulk of people affected.Emergency medicine leaders said that the problem was a lack of capacity, and called for thousands more beds. The government added 5,000 more beds last year, but the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said this was not enough.
It comes after it emerged that 250 people are thought to have died each week while waiting for emergency care last year.According to official figures, almost 40,000 patients a month waited in A&E for 12 hours or more for a bed last year, which is 50 times higher than before the pandemic.Data compiled by the Liberal Democrats from Freedom of Information requests has revealed that some 153,000 patients from 73 NHS trusts waited more than 24 hours in A&E before being given a bed. The figures do not include patients who were well enough to be sent home without being given a bed
