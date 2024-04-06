Over 15,000 People in Greater Manchester Fall Victim to Fraud

A total of 15,623 people from Greater Manchester were victims of fraud in the last year. The incidents were logged with Action Fraud , the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, managed by the City of London Police. The most common category of fraud recorded was ‘ Online Shopping and Auction ’ fraud, which refers to the non-delivery of products bought by a consumer, or the misrepresentation of a product. Of these there were 3,100 instances.
The second most common was ‘Other Advance Fee Fraud' for which 1,500 incidents were reported. The third highest 0f 1,200 was ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards, and Online Bank Account’ which refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individua
