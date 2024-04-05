Over 14,000 NHS Staff Face Pension Decision After Rule Change

Over 14,000 doctors, dentists and other NHS staff may have a decision to make on their pension in the last ten years face a “complex” decision about whether to opt-in retrospectively after a Government rule change , data shared withIn 2015 the Government made changes to most public service pension schemes, including the NHS Pension Scheme, which moved the plans from generous final salary schemes to career average plans – where a pension is based on a workers salary over the whole of their
career. However, the changes did not apply to workers that were nearly at retirement, and a court ruling found that the changes discriminated against younger staff. As part of a process to remedy this, those who opted out of the NHS pension scheme between 1 April 2015 and 31 March 2022 will have the option to reverse their decision, if the reason they left was because of the age discrimination legislatio
NHS Pension Doctors Dentists Staff Retirement Rule Change
