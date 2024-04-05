Over 14,000 NHS Staff Face Pension Decision After Rule Change

Over 14,000 doctors, dentists and other NHS staff may have a decision to make on their pension in the last ten years face a “complex” decision about whether to opt-in retrospectively after a Government rule change , data shared with​In 2015 the Government made changes to most public service pension schemes, including the NHS Pension Scheme, which moved the plans from generous final salary schemes to career average plans – where a pension is based on a workers salary over the whole of their

career. However, the changes did not apply to workers that were nearly at retirement, and a court ruling found that the changes discriminated against younger staff. As part of a process to remedy this, those who opted out of the NHS pension scheme between 1 April 2015 and 31 March 2022 will have the option to reverse their decision, if the reason they left was because of the age discrimination legislatio

