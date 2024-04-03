Over 1.6 Million Pensioners to Pay Income Tax Due to Government Tax Plans

More than 1.6 million pensioners will be forced into paying income tax over the next four years, as a result of a Government stealth tax raid. An official analysis of the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's tax plans has revealed that up to 600,000 people will be dragged over their personal allowance threshold – the point at which you must start paying tax – when the state pension rises next Monday. Around 1.

2 million extra pensioners will have to pay income in the new tax year as a result of the Government's freeze on tax allowances, according to research from the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats. As many as 9.3 million people over age 66 will be paying the tax by 2028, it found. The personal allowance typically rises by inflation but has been frozen since 2021 at £12,570 and will remain at that level until 2028. The new state pension will rise by £902.20 a year from April 8, under the Government's 'triple lock' pledg

