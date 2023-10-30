Outlander Season 8: Everything we know so far

Throughout its seven adored seasons, the time-travelling drama has staked its claim as one of the best historical shows, pulling in a loyal fanbase for almost 10 years.

However, a historical deal has finally been reached for the WGA strikes, which will see plenty of productions restart. A subscription package to Starz is currently available, with all seven available seasons of the show currently streaming on the Starz app.

What familiar faces will appear in Outlander season 8? Jamie and Claire Fraser will be back on screens, much to fans' delight as Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will continue to explore the leading characters' blossoming relationship. headtopics.com

David Berry will reprise his character as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray. Set during the American Revolutionary War, the book sees Jamie and Claire's relationship under threat, with cracks in their family unit beginning to unfold.

In Season 7 and beyond, the very real separation of fathers and sons through war is discussed with precision, something even Sam himself has referred to, with that theme expected to continue into the show's final outing. headtopics.com

