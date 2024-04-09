Outlander Prequel Producer and Camilla Parker Bowles' Nephew to Adapt William Kent Krueger's Cork O'Connor Mystery Novels

Outlander prequel producer and Camilla Parker Bowles ' nephew will soon be occupied working on another successful TV series. Production company Story Mining & Supply Co. , founded by Jim Kohlberg, has obtained the rights to award-winning author William Kent Krueger 's Cork O'Connor Mystery novel series. The novels explore the story of a half-Irish, half-Ojibwe sheriff-turned-private-investigator in Minnesota and the twisted cases he investigates, reports the Express.

The company will adapt the saga, which currently has 19 novels and one in the works, which is set to be published in August. Kohlberg will work alongside his long-term writing partner Luke Parker Bowles, queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ nephew, with both acting as executive producers. Parker Bowles previously worked on Evening, Short Focus and most recently, Every Breath You Take in 2021. Discussing the new deal, Parker Bowles said in a statement: “This is going to be a lot of fun. “Kent consistently creates dramatic chess boards for Cork to traverse and, such as in the great game, you never really know where you are until the pieces fall.” However, before Kent's work is brought to TV screens, the pair will work as executive producers on Outlander: Blood Of My Blood. The time-travelling prequel will delve into the life of Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) parent

Outlander Prequel Producer Camilla Parker Bowles Nephew TV Series Story Mining & Supply Co. William Kent Krueger Cork O'connor Mystery Novels Minnesota Executive Producers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Tom Parker-Bowles put on an animated display at Cheltenham on...Members of the royal family gathered on the balcony at Cheltenham Racecourse to watch the action on 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as Ladies Day.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Tom Parker-Bowles put on an animated display at Cheltenham on...Members of the royal family gathered on the balcony at Cheltenham Racecourse to watch the action on 'Style Wednesday', formerly known as Ladies Day.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Meet Queen Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker BowlesAndrew and Camilla walked down the aisle in 1973

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Kelsey Parker Announces Charity Football Match in Tribute to Late Husband Tom ParkerKelsey Parker has announced a charity football match in tribute to her late husband, The Wanted star, Tom Parker, as she said she wants to "carry on his legacy". The match will take place on Father's Day, June 16, and aims to raise funds for brain tumour research.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Cara Delevingne Gives Sally Bowles A 2024 UpgradeCara Delevingne is starring as Sally Bowles in ‘Cabaret’ in the West End. To celebrate her London stage debut – watched by Anya Taylor-Joy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James Corden – she wore Prada for the after-party.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

TOM PARKER BOWLES: The six scrummy Easter eggs worth shelling out for - and two I'd leave on the...When it comes to chocolate, my tastes are resolutely cheap. Give me Cadbury over grand cru, Double Decker rather than 90 per cent dark, and Maltesers instead of pretty much anything.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »