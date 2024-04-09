Outlander Prequel Producer and Camilla Parker Bowles' Nephew to Adapt William Kent Krueger's Cork O'Connor Mystery Novels

Outlander prequel producer and Camilla Parker Bowles ' nephew will soon be occupied working on another successful TV series. Production company Story Mining & Supply Co. , founded by Jim Kohlberg, has obtained the rights to award-winning author William Kent Krueger 's Cork O'Connor Mystery novel series. The novels explore the story of a half-Irish, half-Ojibwe sheriff-turned-private-investigator in Minnesota and the twisted cases he investigates, reports the Express.
The company will adapt the saga, which currently has 19 novels and one in the works, which is set to be published in August. Kohlberg will work alongside his long-term writing partner Luke Parker Bowles, queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ nephew, with both acting as executive producers. Parker Bowles previously worked on Evening, Short Focus and most recently, Every Breath You Take in 2021. Discussing the new deal, Parker Bowles said in a statement: “This is going to be a lot of fun. “Kent consistently creates dramatic chess boards for Cork to traverse and, such as in the great game, you never really know where you are until the pieces fall.” However, before Kent's work is brought to TV screens, the pair will work as executive producers on Outlander: Blood Of My Blood. The time-travelling prequel will delve into the life of Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) parent
Outlander Prequel Producer Camilla Parker Bowles Nephew TV Series Story Mining & Supply Co. William Kent Krueger Cork O'connor Mystery Novels Minnesota Executive Producers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »