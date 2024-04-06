Outlander Finds New Home in the UK on MGM+ Streaming Service

Outlander fans will be relieved following the news that the time-travelling drama has found a new home in the UK. The beloved show which follows the gripping love story of Jamie and Claire Fraser is set to launch part two of the seventh season on new streaming service MGM+ .
The Starz-produced show had previously been broadcast on Lionsgate+ which aired episodes of the hugely popular show one day after they were shown in the US with previous series also available on the site, reports the Express. However, on February 29, the company ceased its UK operation leaving fans of the show with no legal way to get their fix, with many left uncertain how they'd access the new upcoming episodes. Now, MGM+ have come to the rescue after they struck up a deal that will deliver premium Liongate and Stars programming to UK-based fans. Lionsgate+ subscribers who joined via Prime Video Channels in the UK will get access to the MGM service beginning in Apri
Outlander UK Time-Travelling Drama Streaming Service MGM+ Lionsgate+ Starz Jamie Fraser Claire Fraser
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
New update on release date for Outlander season seven part twoOUTLANDER fans will have to wait until November of this year before the second half of the show’s seventh season airs.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »