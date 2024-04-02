Outdoor Music Events Announced for Millennium Square

Two big outdoor music events have been announced for Millennium Square this summer. The festivities are part of the Leeds city centre venue’s summer series. There’s a wide range of entertainment lined up. On Thursday, August 1, we’ll see Legend: The Music of Bob Marley take audiences on a mesmerising journey through the iconic sounds of the reggae legend.

Direct from the West End, the two-hour spectacular tribute brings to life the timeless hits of Bob Marley including Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, and No Woman No Cry. On Friday, August 2 we’ll see the return of The Magic Of Motown to Millennium Square. It will feature timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more. Those hits will be recreated by a talented band

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds Council pledge support for SEND reform as parents stage Millennium Square protestLeeds Council has pledged their support behind parents calling for urgent SEND system reform.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

SEND Reform: Leeds parents to stage Millennium Square protest as systemic failings leave 'families suffering'A protest calling for an overhaul in support for autistic and disabled children will be held in Leeds.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

6 Music Festival Live - Who is playing at 6 Music Festival 2024?Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Highlights from 6 Music Festival 2024Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

How to catch all of the action at 6 Music Festival 2024Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

New 50p coin featuring iconic Star Wars ­spaceship The Millennium Falcon goes on sale...Is Your 50p Worth More Than You Think

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »