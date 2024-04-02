Outdoor Music Events Announced for Millennium Square

Two big outdoor music events have been announced for Millennium Square this summer. The festivities are part of the Leeds city centre venue’s summer series. There’s a wide range of entertainment lined up. On Thursday, August 1, we’ll see Legend: The Music of Bob Marley take audiences on a mesmerising journey through the iconic sounds of the reggae legend.
Direct from the West End, the two-hour spectacular tribute brings to life the timeless hits of Bob Marley including Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, and No Woman No Cry. On Friday, August 2 we’ll see the return of The Magic Of Motown to Millennium Square. It will feature timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more. Those hits will be recreated by a talented band
