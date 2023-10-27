Out or not out? South Africa survive Bairstow-style Ashes dismissal

South Africa's Aiden Markram survives an almost exact copy of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in this year's Ashes, as Mohammad Rizwan chooses not to appeal.

South Africa's Aiden Markram survives an almost exact copy of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in this year's Ashes, as Mohammad Rizwan chooses not to appeal.

Read more:

SkySportsNews »

Pakistan bat first against South AfricaFollow live text, in-play video clips and radio commentary as Pakistan play South Africa in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Read more ⮕

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard to start for South Africa in World Cup finalThe pair are the only two changes to the team which started the semi-final win over England. Read more ⮕

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard to start for South Africa in World Cup finalThe pair are the only two changes to the team which started the semi-final win over England. Read more ⮕

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard to start for South Africa in World Cup finalThe pair are the only two changes to the team which started the semi-final win over England. Read more ⮕

World Rugby finds insufficient evidence to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationThe England flanker alleged he was abused by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

World Rugby finds insufficient evidence to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationThe England flanker alleged he was abused by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi. Read more ⮕