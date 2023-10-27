Otmar Szafnauer speaks on unkept Alpine promises: ‘30-something is not 100 races’

Alpine's former team boss Otmar Szafnauer, and Alpine VP of Motorsport Bruno Famin, now interim team principal.

Just before the F1 summer break at the end of July, Alpine announced the departure of Otmar Szafnauer from his position as team boss as well as sporting director Alan Permane after 34 years of service with the team through their various iterations.

Aside from a one-off third-place finish with Esteban Ocon in Monaco, the team struggled for reliability and performance, with lower-points places their ceiling as former Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi publicly denounced the on-track achievements of the team. headtopics.com

Having left the F1 paddock after the Belgian Grand Prix, Szafnauer has kept a low profile but has recently spoken about the 18 months in which he was in charge at Alpine. Szafnauer was thus at the helm for just 33 races, and the Romanian-born American said he felt it was a breach of integrity that he was only given a third of the time he had been promised.“And I’m a man of my word. When I give my word, it’s what I do, and integrity, which I learned from my father, is everything to me. But it seems like the whole world didn’t learn from him, so there was always ‘promise one thing, do another thing.

