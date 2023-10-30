Otley crash: Police issue appeal as man dies after being taken ill at the scene of Leeds crash

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a collision involving a white and yellow Ford Transit and a maroon Skoda Octavia, which occurred on the A660 Leeds Road between the A660 roundabout and Old Pool Bank in Pool in Wharfedale at about 3.10pm Friday, 27 October.

The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles which were travelling in the same direction, but the 62-year-old male driver of the Octavia was taken ill at the scene of the collision a short time afterwards and sadly later died in hospital.

