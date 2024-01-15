Osimhen rescues Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations opener

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen got off the mark but spurned a one-on-one chance to win it for Nigeria in the second half. Victor Osimhen's quick-fire equaliser spared Nigeria a shock defeat against Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Salvador's classy first-half finish was his side's only attempt on target and briefly threatened a significant upset in the second game of the tournament.

The stalemate in the Group A match in Abidjan means both sides are two points behind Ivory Coast, who opened the tournament with a win. Equatorial Guinea, who are 46 places below Nigeria in the world rankings, celebrated ecstatically after taking the lead, but conceded straight from the restart when Osimhen converted Ademola Lookman's cross and spent much of the match under pressure. Zaidu Sanusi had lifted an early Super Eagles chance high over the crossbar when debutant Alhassan Yusuf's cross found the full-back in space inside the penalty area





