Check out the Orro Signature Venturi STC limited edition dream bike, that is (perhaps) not as pricey as you might think. This aero road bike comes with Shimano’s top-level Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Zipp 404 Firecrest wheels, and by today's standards, the price tag isn't too outrageous.

Orro’s Venturi has always wowed us with its stellar performance, and now the Sussex-based brand is offering this aeroin what it’s calling a ‘limited edition dream build’ with a top-level Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Zipp 404 Firecrest wheels. Introduced by the British brand in 2018, the Venturi is a disc brake-specific aero bike optimised for 28mm-wide tyres. The original model featured a mix of internal and external routing for brake hoses and gear cables, but the latest iterations boast fully internal routing and look incredibly sleek

