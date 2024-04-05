Original Works by Gillian Ayres and Paul Signac to be Auctioned Online

Original works by Gillian Ayres and French Impressionist Paul Signac plus a couple of Bansky prints are the potential stars of an online Shrewsbury auction. The timed auction is being organised by leading regional auctioneers Halls Fine Art , based in Shrewsbury , from today (April 5) until April 23. Highlights include an mixed media abstract composition with circular forms by Ayres, which is valued at £2,000-£4,000 and a watercolour of workers on the River Seine by Signac at £1,500-£2,500.
The ever-popular and enigmatic Banksy is represented by two prints from ‘Dismaland’– his pop-up exhibition is the seaside resort of Weston-super-mare in 2015. A stencil print of Banksy’s ‘Diver Lovers’ is valued at £800-£1,200 while a stamped dollar bill is expected to fetch between £200 and £300. Prints by John Piper have estimates ranging from £80 to £700
