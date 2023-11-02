Orchestra promoting harmony amid Israel-Hamas crisis is ‘extremely important’

Musician’s putting their differences aside to perform in the West Eastern Divan Orchestra could manifest the idea of a future together amid Israel-Hamas crisis, says the orchestra founder’s widow.
‘You do something you are passionate about… with the enemy… and this combination unsettles people which may lead to alternative thinking’“The idea of the orchestra is you do something that you are passionate about, and you do it with the other whom is your enemy and this combination will unsettle people.
Meanwhile Mr Barenboim's son Michael also spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict: "I think these projects are extremely important, especially in a situation of crisis like this one. Mrs Said also said she is worried about the rate at which the West Eastern Divan Orchestra school in the West Bank is working with and producing young Palestinian musicians.
