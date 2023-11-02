Orchestra promoting harmony amid Israel-Hamas crisis is ‘extremely important’

Daniel Barenboim conducts the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra during rehearsals as part of the BBC Proms season in central London (Ian West/PA)

The ensemble was established by late Palestinian academic Edward Said and Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim more than 20 years ago as an “alternative way to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”. ‘You do something you are passionate about… with the enemy… and this combination unsettles people which may lead to alternative thinking’“The idea of the orchestra is you do something that you are passionate about, and you do it with the other whom is your enemy and this combination will unsettle people.

Mrs Said described the Israel-Hamas crisis as causing “a lot of pain and suffering” but the performers have “music in common”. “I think we see a lot of polarisation, a lot of division around and we are, I would say, almost the only ones that promote this idea of cooperation and mutual understanding that I think is very important.” headtopics.com

Mrs Said also said she is worried about the rate at which the West Eastern Divan Orchestra school in the West Bank is working with and producing young Palestinian musicians.

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Protesters call for Gaza ceasefire in Liverpool Street station demoCommuters watch as protesters stage a sit-down protest in Liverpool Street station Read more ⮕