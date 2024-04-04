Opinions divided over Alonso's penalty for defensive tactics

Alonso was given a drive-through, converted into a 20-second time penalty, for the way his defensive tactics against George Russell in Melbourne contributed to a last-lap crash. Opinions over whether or not the stewards were right to punish Alonso remain divided in the paddock, although the majority of drivers are surprised that the incident triggered a sanction.

Perez believes that going as far as handing out a penalty for what happened was harsh, but he fears that the move could expose a lack of consistency within the FIA if similar incidents are ignored going forward. Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the incident, Perez said: 'My take is it was definitely a bit too much over the limit. I'd say a bit unnecessary to do so. 'But my biggest fear is that we might see this incident again this weekend or next weekend and probably nothing will happen. That's my biggest fear because we've been struggling a lot to keep the consistency within the penaltie

