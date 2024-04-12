OpenBSD 7.5 Introduces Disk Encryption and Improved Installation Program

OpenBSD 7.5 has introduced some significant changes, including improvements to its installation program and support for disk encryption . The new option in the installation program allows users to choose between passphrase- and key-disk-based disk encryption . This feature is particularly useful for unattended installations with autoinstall. Encrypting the root partition enhances system security and is a common practice in consumer-facing operating systems.

OpenBSD also optimizes disk space usage by creating multiple small partitions, preventing users from running out of disk space

Openbsd 7.5 Disk Encryption Installation Program System Security Autoinstall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bus provider's pledge as it introduces timetable changesTrentbarton will be making changes to its timetables on several routes

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

School introduces £6 fee for parents who are late to pick their children up from classNetmums is the UK's biggest parenting website offering local info, expert parenting advice, chat, competitions, recipes and friendly support

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Semarion introduces SemaCyte Multiplexing Platform to enhance cell assay data quality and speed during drug discoverySemarion Ltd, a University of Cambridge spin-out company from the Cavendish Laboratory combining materials engineering and cell biology to tackle unmet drug screening needs, today introduced its...

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

ArgusEye introduces AugaOne to accelerate downstream bioprocess developmentArgusEye, a provider of innovative sensor solutions for real-time monitoring of biological systems, today announced the introduction of the AugaOne™ sensor system.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Naked Attraction's Anna Richardson introduces new man - as she talks marriageEXCLUSIVE: As Anna Richardson returns to Channel 4's Naked Attraction, she speaks to OK! about her own love life and why she'd 'love' to get married

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Minecraft introduces new season pass for in-game MarketplaceLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »