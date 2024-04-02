OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Accessible Without an Account

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has made the generative AI chatbot accessible without an account for the first time. The company said it was “making it easier for people to experience the benefits of AI” without having to sign up to do so. According to OpenAI’s own figures, more than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT every week.
ChatGPT sparked the current wave of generative AI products when it launched in late 2022, allowing people to create content from simple text prompts and has since seen the likes of Google, Microsoft, Meta and others begin rolling our their own chatbots and investing heavily in the technology, which is seen by many as the key innovation of this decad
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Accessible Without an AccountChatGPT maker OpenAI has made the generative AI chatbot accessible without an account for the first time. The company said it was “making it easier for people to experience the benefits of AI” without having to sign up to do so.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »