OpenAI in Talks with Microsoft for $100 Billion Supercomputer

OpenAI is believed to be in talks with Microsoft to construct a massive supercomputer code-named Stargate containing millions of AI accelerators at a cost of up to $100 billion. Microsoft is deciding whether to finance the project, which might cost as much as 100 times that of setting up a modern datacenter and be ready by 2028.

We imagine a lot of Redmond's dosh will be blown on the super's machine-learning accelerators which can cost tens of thousands of dollars apiece, depending on the supplier. Microsoft has staked the future of its AI products on OpenAI's models, for which it furnishes the GPU clusters necessary to train and run that software. In January last year, Microsoft announced the third-phase of its partnership with the AI juggernaut, which included investing billions of dollars into infrastructure to maintain its status as OpenAI's exclusive cloud provide

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft, OpenAI may be dreaming of $100B 5GW AI 'Stargate' supercomputerPlay it again, Sam

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Preorder the Glowforge Spark and Save $100 on the Newest Laser MachineAct fast and preorder the Glowforge Spark within the next 20 days to save $100 on the newest laser machine. The Glowforge Spark is designed for home projects and features simplified features and a compact enclosed design. It comes with a wide-angle camera, an AI assistant for custom designs, and automatic settings for perfect cutting and engraving.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hits back at Elon Musk criticismOpenAI rejects claims it is focusing too much on profit, saying it is an idea Elon Musk endorsed.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

OpenAI goes public with Musk emails, claiming he backed for-profit plansBe careful what you write in that message

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

OpenAI’s legal battles are not putting off customers—yetElon Musk, the New York Times and trustbusters all want a piece of the startup

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Researchers jimmy OpenAI's and Google's closed modelsInfosec folk aren’t thrilled that if you poke APIs enough, you learn AI's secrets

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »