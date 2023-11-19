OpenAI Co-founder Ousted as CEO, Interim CEO Appointed

CTO Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO to lead the lab in the meantime as the board finds a new boss. OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.

Altman, an OpenAI co-founder, was ousted after the board carried out a probe and concluded he had not been completely honest and forthright in his conversations with the directors, leading to a lack of confidence in his abilities to continue as CEO. The move comes as a shock. Launched in 2015 as a not-for-profit focused on fostering artificial general intelligence with the short-lived backing of Elon Musk and a culture of openness, Altman transformed the upstart into a secretive for-profit bi





🏆 28. TheRegister » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Altman ousted as head of OpenAISam Altman has been removed from his position as the head of OpenAI due to a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities by the company's board.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Sky News asks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 'how open are you to giving access to your models?'CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks to Sky News

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

OpenAI’s app store for ChatGPTs will be a pain for start upsOpenAI's slowly building an AI empire, and it could make life difficult for anyone running an AI start up.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

OpenAI hits the GPT-4 Turbo button plus promises copyright shield for fansNeural network lab also plans to open app store with revenue sharing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

OpenAI Announces a Customizable ChatGPT and More Powerful, Cheaper GPT-4 VersionThe GPT store interface

Source: TIME - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

'Major outage' hits ChatGPT, OpenAI APIs – and Claude, tooIncident apparently resolved, but capacity issues still popping up

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »