OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Emmett Shear Named Interim CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board last week, with the board of the company saying it "no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading" the company. Emmett Shear, the former CEO and co-founder of live-streaming site Twitch, was named as interim CEO early Monday.and temporarily replaced by Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, who served as the firm's interim CEO. Now, a new replacement for interim CEO of OpenAI has been named.

at probably the most high-profile AI company in the world. In a post on X early Monday, Shear said he got a call from the company asking him to become interim CEO of the company. "After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted," Shear said in the X post. It comes after Altman, who led OpenAI through its development of the wildly popular generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, was fired by the OpenAI board.The reasons behind his departure are unclear, but some insiders had expressed concern that Altman wasn't the right fit for the compan





NECN » / 🏆 126. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sky News asks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 'how open are you to giving access to your models?'CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks to Sky News

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »

Sam Altman ousted as head of OpenAISam Altman has been removed from his position as the head of OpenAI due to a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities by the company's board.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

OpenAI Co-founder Ousted as CEO, Interim CEO AppointedCTO Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO of OpenAI after co-founder Sam Altman was ousted due to lack of confidence in his abilities. OpenAI, originally a not-for-profit organization, has transformed into a secretive for-profit business under Altman's leadership.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Sam Bankman-Fried Dodges Fierce Questioning in First Day on The StandFTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried at an August 2023 bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court.

Source: TIME - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Tech Titans Discuss Copyright Infringement at House of Lords CommitteeOpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces that the company will cover legal costs for copyright infringement suits instead of removing material from training sets. Microsoft's director of public policy, Owen Larter, emphasizes the need for a framework to protect copyrighted material.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

'Major outage' hits ChatGPT, OpenAI APIs – and Claude, tooIncident apparently resolved, but capacity issues still popping up

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »