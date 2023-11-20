OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Emmett Shear Named Interim CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board last week, with the board of the company saying it "no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading" the company. Emmett Shear, the former CEO and co-founder of live-streaming site Twitch, was named as interim CEO early Monday.and temporarily replaced by Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, who served as the firm's interim CEO. Now, a new replacement for interim CEO of OpenAI has been named.
at probably the most high-profile AI company in the world. In a post on X early Monday, Shear said he got a call from the company asking him to become interim CEO of the company. "After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted," Shear said in the X post. It comes after Altman, who led OpenAI through its development of the wildly popular generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, was fired by the OpenAI board.The reasons behind his departure are unclear, but some insiders had expressed concern that Altman wasn't the right fit for the compan
