Open Heart Surgery: A Surprising Bucket List Experience

My breathlessness wasn’t caused by the covid vaccine or down to my weight like I thought. Get shot at by a James Bond villain – tick. Front up a band at Glastonbury – tick. Open heart surgery – tick. Yes, that’s right… having open heart surgery to replace a valve was actually on my bucket list. Ever since I found out I had severe aortic stenosis – which is when the heart’s aortic valve narrows and blood isn’t able to flow normally – in early 2022, such a procedure went right to the top.

My journey began after having the second Covid jab in the summer of 2021. I noticed I was becoming more and more short of breath walking up hills. I put that down to being 62, unfit and overweight, wondering also whether the vaccine had any part to play in any of this. As the year drew to an end, I’d had the Covid booster jab and I was coping with my breathlessness, still thinking I should do more exercise. Then, I over-indulged on a Christmas dessert and things took a turn for the worse. Feeling decidely ropey, I went to see a GP convinced I had a lung infection that needed some antibiotics – however things escalated dramatically. She told me to get to A&E that day, adding that I should get someone else to drive m

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: METROUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: People are terrifed of heart surgery, but it was on my bucket listI needed open heart surgery. If I didn't have it, I would die. Scary stuff.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: People are terrifed of heart surgery, but it was on my bucket listI needed open heart surgery. If I didn't have it, I would die. Scary stuff.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Kate Middleton reveals the surprising way she likes to stay activeFitness is an important part of the princess' life.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: NBA In-Season Tournament heat check, plus the Steelers’ surprising offenseThis is the digital version of The Pulse. If you want it earlier, start every morning with The Pulse delivered to your inbox. Sign up here. Good morning! You’re a system. The Steelers outlasted the Titans, 20-16, last night in Pittsburgh for a win that puts the surprising playoff contenders at 5-3, a game behind the Ravens in the AFC North.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

METROUK: Kate Middleton reveals the surprising way she likes to stay activeFitness is an important part of the princess' life.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METRO NEWSPAPER UK: Kate Middleton reveals the surprising way she likes to stay activeFitness is an important part of the princess' life.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »