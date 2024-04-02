Open-Air Theatre Season Returns to Nottinghamshire

The open-air theatre season will soon be returning to Nottinghamshire, with a number of landmarks holding events over the summer. This means families and friends will be able to watch all sorts of productions with stunning backdrops like Nottingham Castle, Wollaton Hall and Newstead Abbey. From Romeo and Juliet to Beauty and the Beast, or The Secret Diary of Henry VIII and Robin Hood, there will be something for everyone.

The shows are being put on by a range of production companies and will be taking place on particular nights in July and August. You should make sure to bring some picnic chairs or blankets to enjoy the show, and you can even bring a picnic with you too. Adult tickets cost £20 each, child tickets £12 each for five to 16-year-olds, and a family ticket (two adults, two children) costs £55. Here are all of the outdoor theatre events set to take place this season. Nottingham Castle Saturday 20 July | Gates 6pm, show 7pm - Illyria Theatre Company: Romeo & Julie

