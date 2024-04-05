OPEC Sticks to Course as Focus Shifts to Overproducers

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC has confirmed the oil group’s current production targets , pushing back against increasing calls for a reversal of output cuts on the back of Brent hitting $90 per barrel. Compliance with stipulated production targets is becoming a major sticking point for OPEC members, with the JMMC asking Iraq and Kazakhstan to present detailed compensation plans on how they would cut output in Q2. In total, OPEC produced 34.
5 million b/d in February according to Platts, some 170,000 b/d above current quotas, even though Saudi Arabia and Russia have been both producing within their quotas. As oil prices soar on the heels of Middle Eastern tensions, Ukrainian drone strikes, and improving demand, OPEC will not be meeting until June 1, its next planned in-person meeting, when it should also finetune current production targets
OPEC Production Targets Output Cuts Brent Compliance Oil Prices
