OPEC Sticks to Course as Focus Shifts to Overproducers

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC has confirmed the oil group’s current production targets , pushing back against increasing calls for a reversal of output cuts on the back of Brent hitting $90 per barrel. Compliance with stipulated production targets is becoming a major sticking point for OPEC members, with the JMMC asking Iraq and Kazakhstan to present detailed compensation plans on how they would cut output in Q2. In total, OPEC produced 34.

5 million b/d in February according to Platts, some 170,000 b/d above current quotas, even though Saudi Arabia and Russia have been both producing within their quotas. As oil prices soar on the heels of Middle Eastern tensions, Ukrainian drone strikes, and improving demand, OPEC will not be meeting until June 1, its next planned in-person meeting, when it should also finetune current production targets

OPEC Production Targets Output Cuts Brent Compliance Oil Prices

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Market Set to Tighten as OPEC Sticks With Production CutsThe OPEC group decided to keep its production cuts unchanged until the end of the first half of 2024, meaning oil markets are set to tighten.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Russia To Focus on Oil Production Cuts in Q2 To Catch Up with OPEC AlliesRussia will be cutting oil production instead of exports in the second quarter of 2024 so that all OPEC producers that reduce output contribute equally to the cuts

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

OPEC Failed to Hit Its Production Target Yet Again in FebruaryThe combined production of OPEC members remained above the group's overall output quota in February.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Shoppers stack deals to get 4K Fire TV sticks for £20 in Amazon spring saleThe high-spec TV streaming gadget has been one of Amazon Spring Deal Days' biggest sellers after it was reduced to its lowest ever price, but savvy shoppers are able to get it for even less thanks to a money saving site

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Amazon slashes price of 43-inch 4K Fire TV by £160Some Amazon shoppers are ditching their Fire Sticks for the 'no glitch' TV

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Why America can’t escape inflation worriesThe Federal Reserve sticks to its plans, despite an uncertain situation

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »