Online Fashion Retailer SHEIN Launches Pop-Up Shop in Liverpool

The pop-up will showcase the latest spring/summer styles across SHEIN 's best-selling collections with exclusive shopping opportunities and immersive experiences.

Guests will be able to shop affordable new season trends from SHEIN's partywear, workwear, swimwear and Curve collections, as well as customer favourites including SHEIN's beauty range SHEGLAM and homeware.

SHEIN to open pop-up shop in Liverpool ONEAlongside seeing SHEIN's new spring/summer collections, there will be complimentary photo moments, live fashion illustrations and makeovers.

