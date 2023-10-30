One-Vehicle Road Traffic Collision in Belfast City Centre

One person has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West area of the city."All services which use the stops here will be picking up at the Metro 12 stop in Donegall Square North until further notice."

In a statement to Belfast Live, a police spokesperson said: "One person has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. Drivers may experience delays in the area."ℹ️ All services which use the stops here will be picking up at the Metro 12 stop in Donegall Square North until further notice"Police are currently in attendance at a one vehicle road traffic collision in the Donegal Square west in Belfast city centre.

