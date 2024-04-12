One-Third of Women Experience Menstrual Migraines, Study Finds

A new study has found that one-third of women experience migraines associated with menstruation, with the highest prevalence occurring in premenopausal women. The study highlights the need for further research and treatment options for this specific type of migraine.

Migraines Menstruation Women Premenopausal Study Research Treatment

