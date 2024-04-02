One-Third of Americans Unaware of Vision Risks from Solar Eclipse

A recent survey found that one-third of Americans are unaware of the vision risks associated with viewing a solar eclipse. The survey highlights the need for increased education and awareness about the potential harm to eyesight during such events.

