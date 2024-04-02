One student dead, two wounded in school shooting in Finland

Police in Finland say one of three students wounded in a school shooting has died. A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland, killing one student and wounding two others, police said. The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession, police said.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with around 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9.08am. Police said the wounded were also 12 years old. The condition of the three wounded students was not immediately clear. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "deeply shocked" over the shooting. In the past decades, Finland has witnessed two major deadly school shooting

