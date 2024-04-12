One Killed, Seven Injured in Cable Car Accident in Southern Turkey

One person has been killed and seven injured after a cable car pod hit a pole and burst open in southern Turkey , sending the passengers plummeting to the ground below. Scores of other people were left stranded late into the night after the entire cable car system came to a standstill. Two children were among the injured in the accident at the Tunektepe cable car outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya at about 6pm during the busy Eid al-Fitr holiday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
Anadolu identified the dead man as a 54-year-old Turk, and said six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national were injured. Five of the injured were ferried off the mountain by helicopter and efforts continued to remove the other two injured people, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said three hours after the accident.The rescue operation involved more than 160 first responders including air crews from the Coast Guard and mountaineering teams from different parts of Turkey, the minister posted on social media site X. Some 184 other passengers were trapped in 25 other cable car pods dozens of feet above the ground as engineers tried to restart the system, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said. Helicopters with night vision imaging were heading to the site. Search and rescue agency AFAD later said 49 people had been rescued from the suspended pods, leaving 135 still stranded close to midnight — about six hours after the acciden
Cable Car Accident Turkey Injured Stranded
