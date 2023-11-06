One in Five Working Mothers Consider Leaving Jobs Due to Childcare Challenges

One in five working mothers have considered leaving their job due to the challenges of balancing work with childcare duties, new research suggests. Childcare responsibilities have a disproportionate impact on women and their careers, according to a report by jobs site Totaljobs and the Fawcett Society. A survey of 3,000 working parents indicated that one in 10 mothers have handed in their notice because of childcare duties, rising to around one in eight single mums.

Too many women are stuck in jobs that are below their capabilities, missing out on opportunities to progress their careers, and consigning them to the “mummy track” forever, said the report. Three out of four working parents have had to take unpaid leave due to childcare responsibilities, with higher rates for women from non-white backgrounds and single mothers, the study indicated. Most women have faced barriers trying to advance their career while managing childcare, and two in five have turned down a promotion or career development opportunity due to concerns it would not fit in with their childcare arrangements, the report said.Jane Lorigan, chief executive of Totaljobs said: “There are more mothers in the workplace than ever before, and businesses need to create an environment where they can flourish. “With critical labour shortages, and the pressures of childcare could ultimately have a longer-term impact on our ever-shrinking workforc

