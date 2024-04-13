One Dead, Almost 200 Stranded After Cable Car Accident in Turkey

At least one person is dead and almost 200 are stranded mid-air after a cable car pod burst open, sending passengers plummeting to the ground. A further seven were also injured as many passengers remained stranded late into the night at the Tunektepe cable car outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya in Turkey . The entire cable car system is now at a standstill.

Among the injured are two children following the incident at about 6pm during the busy Eid al-Fitr holiday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. Anadolu identified the dead man as a 54-year-old, and said six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national were injured. Five of the injured were ferried off the mountain by helicopter and efforts continued to remove the other two injured people, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said three hours after the accident

Cable Car Accident Stranded Antalya Turkey

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cable car collision leaves one dead, 10 injured and hundreds stranded mid-air in TurkeyHelicopters, mountain rescue teams and 160 emergency workers were involved in the evacuation of stuck passengers, which went on into the early hours of the morning.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

One hospitalised and 200 others rescued from caravan park as Storm Kathleen brings flooding chaosOne person has been taken to hospital and over 200 others have been taken to safety after a river in West Sussex burst its banks following Storm Kathleen.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

One dead, one hospitalized after house explosion in New HampshireOne person has died after a house explosion in Derry, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Two children injured and one person killed in Turkey cable car carnageChildren are among those wounded in the crash.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

One Killed, Seven Injured in Cable Car Accident in Southern TurkeyOne person has been killed and seven injured after a cable car pod hit a pole and burst open in southern Turkey, sending the passengers plummeting to the ground below. Scores of other people were left stranded late into the night after the entire cable car system came to a standstill.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

One killed and scores stranded after cable car accident in TurkeySearch and rescue agency AFAD said 49 people had been rescued from the suspended pods, leaving 135 still stranded close to midnight.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »