One Dead, Almost 200 Stranded After Cable Car Accident in Turkey

At least one person is dead and almost 200 are stranded mid-air after a cable car pod burst open, sending passengers plummeting to the ground. A further seven were also injured as many passengers remained stranded late into the night at the Tunektepe cable car outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya in Turkey . The entire cable car system is now at a standstill.
Among the injured are two children following the incident at about 6pm during the busy Eid al-Fitr holiday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. Anadolu identified the dead man as a 54-year-old, and said six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national were injured. Five of the injured were ferried off the mountain by helicopter and efforts continued to remove the other two injured people, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said three hours after the accident
