On NFTs, Valve says it's only interested in 'things our players care about'

He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as" must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."On National Black Cat Day, a game about a black cat who is also a grizzled 1950s detective is free on GOG

Cities: Skylines 2 developer: 'Yes, our characters have teeth. No, the characters' teeth are not affecting performance'

Read more:

pcgamer »

This Fallout 4 no-hit 100% permadeath run took more than 2 years, 415 attempts and over 2,000 hours: 'this is by far the most challenging Fallout 4 run that will ever be completed'Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕

Cities Skyline 2 developer: 'Yes, our characters have teeth. No, the characters' teeth are not affecting performance'Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕

The new Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer played me like a fiddleRich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕

Elden Ring fans discover 'cut' sword behind frenzied speculation has, in fact, been hiding in plain sight the whole timeRich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕

Former 'king of crypto' FTX boss to take stand in fraud trial that, so far, seems to be going very badly for himRich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕

Counter-Strike 2 doesn't have Arms Race and others yet, but Valve says relax: 'those modes haven't been forgotten!'Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. Read more ⮕