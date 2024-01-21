Omar Berrada's Departure from Manchester City to Manchester United Causes Stir

To understand just how highly Omar Berrada was regarded at Manchester City, you just need to know the names of the men he appeared to destined to replace. “Omar has been at City even before Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain landed there”, said a former City employee, who — like many contacted for this article — asked to remain anonymous in order not to compromise their current jobs.

“But if, before yesterday, you asked anyone at the club who had the capacity to potentially replace them, Berrada would have been the answer.” That is why the news that Omar Berrada is leaving Manchester City to join Manchester United, as The Athletic exclusively revealed on Saturday evening, has caused such a stir in boardrooms across the city. Berrada is not simply another faceless executive who will quickly be forgotten when he makes the short journey across town in the summer. More than one person The Athletic has spoken to since the news was confirmed has described it as a potential gamechanger from United’s perspective





