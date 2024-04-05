Olympic Champion Calls for Action to Save Boxing from Disaster

Olympic champion Lauren Price has called for national federations to join World Boxing and save the sport from 'disaster'. As it stands boxing is set to crash out of the Olympic Games after Paris 2024 unless an alternative governing body can be appointed in time for LA 2028 .
The International Olympic Committee stripped the IBA, boxing's international federation, of recognition over its failure to complete reforms on governance, financial and ethical issues, the culmination of a series of scandals that have plagued the governing body since Rio 2016. Frazer Clarke: I thought Fabio Wardley's corner were about to pull him outFabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke draw epic British heavyweight title fightBoxing videos and highlightsLast year, it also accused the IBA's Russian president Umar Kremlev of using 'violent and threatening language' about IOC personne
