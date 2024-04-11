Olly Murs to Headline Caroline Flack Tribute Festival

Olly Murs will headline a festival in Berkshire that celebrates the life of TV presenter Caroline Flack . Her friends and family have announced the performers and special guests for the third year of Flackstock - an intimate day festival featuring comedy, dance and music, which raises money for mental health charities .

Those involved in setting up the event include Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Liz Holmwood, Leigh and Jill Francis. Olly Murs, who has appeared for the finale twice in the past, says: "For the past two years I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed Sweet Caroline. But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory." Shaznay Lewis from All Saints, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Walker and Chesney Hawkes will take to the stage at the Englefield estate near Pangbourne on the 22 July 2024. The event over 2 years has raised close to £500,000 for mental health charities. The event has now raised close to £500,000 across the first two years for four charities that were close to Caroline's heart - Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust

