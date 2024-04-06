Ollie Watkins rescues late point for Aston Villa against Brentford

Ollie Watkins rescued a late point for Aston Villa who had earlier surrendered a two-goal lead against Brentford in the Premier League . Forward Watkins gave Villa a 39th-minute advantage, meeting John McGinn's cross with a powerful header which just squeezed over the line. And Morgan Rogers doubled the hosts' lead 32 seconds after the restart with a fine, low finish into the bottom corner. But Brentford responded with three goals in nine second-half minutes.

First, Mikkel Damsgaard's cross deflected in off Mathias Jorgensen's foot just before the hour mark.And Brentford went in front in the 68th minute when Yoana Wissa tapped in Reguilon's low delivery across goal. Watkins denied the visitors a first win in nine matches though, heading in the equaliser with 10 minutes remainin

Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Brentford Premier League Football

