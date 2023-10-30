Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby, the Premier League’s best double act

Almost from the moment and first shook hands during ’s pre-season tour of the United States, a relationship blossomed. The dynamic was immediate and validated why the club’s recruitment identified signing another wide forward in the summer. Both started their careers as wingers but arrived in the Midlands to be fine-tuned. In Unai Emery, there had been thought about how to fit the pair together.

The 3-1 victory against Luton was as routine as the adage goes, barring a consolation, self-inflicted own goal. Villa’s 12th straight home win carried an air of inevitability and Emery’s side never wholly exerted themselves, or needed to. Still, the match presented Watkins and Diaby with different demands. Luton sat in a compact mid-block, not pressing but not sitting so deep it restricted space behind.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Unai Emery: Moussa Diaby’s Aston Villa best is yet to comeUnai Emery believes the best is still to come from Moussa Diaby after the forward helped inspire rampant Villa to a 12th consecutive home Premier League win. Read more ⮕

Dynamic duo Vassell and Watkins lead Kilmarnock to victory over AberdeenKyle Vassell and Marley Watkins scored a goal each to secure a convincing win for Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. The victory propelled Kilmarnock to fourth place in the Premiership. Vassell, who had not trained until Friday, opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Watkins, who returned to the team just a day before the game, added his fourth goal of the campaign against his former club. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised their performance and highlighted their impact on the game. Read more ⮕

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with 'brutal' diseaseNew mum and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa first put her symptoms down to motherhood after welcoming her first child but was soon diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease Read more ⮕

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with disease'I was in shock' Read more ⮕

Aston Villa continue winning streak with victory over LutonAston Villa secure another home win as they defeat Luton with goals from McGinn and Diaby. Villa's strong performance solidifies their position as early contenders for the top four this season. Read more ⮕

Britain's 'most dangerous prisoner' spends four decades in solitary confinementRobert Maudsley, dubbed one of Britain's 'most dangerous prisoners', has spent four decades in solitary confinement in a bulletproof glass box below HMP Wakefield. The prison, known as 'Monster Mansion', has housed notorious criminals such as Harold Shipman, Ian Huntley, Robert Black, and Ian Watkins. Read more ⮕