Ollie Pope's century revives England's hope in first Test against India

Ollie Pope scored a sublime century to revive England and give the tourists hope of victory over India after day three of the first Test. The vice-captain - whose top-score on the 2021 tour of India was 34 in eight knocks - struck 148 not out from 208 balls, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 112 with Surrey team-mate Ben Foakes (34) as England recovered from 163-5 to close on 316-6 with a lead of 126.

Pope and Foakes bounced back from disappointing first innings - Pope falling for a skittish one from 11 balls, Foakes for a sluggish four from 24 - after they joined forces with England 29 runs behind following Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal of Ben Stokes (6). Scorecard: India vs England, first Test, HyderabadIndia vs England, first Test - day three as it happenedJack Leach struggling with 'pretty serious' knee issuePope, dropped on 110 by Axar Patel at backward square, swept and reverse swept his way to a strike-rate of 7





